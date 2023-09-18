West Ham United manager, David Moyes believes Mohammed Kudus will need more time to settle at the club.

The Ghana international on Saturday made his second appearance for the Hammers in the 3-1 defeat against Manchester City at the London Olympic Stadium.

Despite being introduced in the last 30 minutes of the game, the 23-year-old put up a good performance for Moyes’ side.

Asked about Kudus’ performance after the game, Moyes stated, “We might need to wait a little bit more time for Dinos and Mo (Kudus) to get settled in.”

Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham on a five-year deal for an option of a sixth year from Ajax this summer in a deal worth 38 million pounds.

Kudus will be hoping to enjoy 90 minutes of football when the Hammers host Backa Topola in the Europa League on Thursday.

