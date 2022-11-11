The direct sale of foodstuffs by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture at it premises begins today.

The food items will be sold to civil and local government workers.

According to the Ministry, the foodstuffs will be sold at controlled prices.

The move is aimed at cushioning Ghanaians and mitigating the impact of rising food prices.

The first truckload from the farm gate is expected to arrive at the Ministry today.

The sector minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, engaging farmers in the Western North Region on Monday, observed that prices of foodstuff increase in about 10 folds when they are transported to the capital.

“The prices of food in Greater Accra are so high. One of you said the price of plantain from the farm gate to Sefwi Wiawso here increases about 3 folds. How about when they are taken to Accra?

“It increases in about 10 folds. So those in Accra think there is no food but there is a lot of food as you know. We only have to ensure that we get the price reduced for the people in Accra,” he stated.