The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce a one-year partnership deal with Tanink Ghana Limited, the sole franchisee of the vintage European and Chinese automobile brand, Chery in Ghana.

The deal, which takes immediate effect, is in two components – product and cash, worth Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand dollars ($220,000).

Tanink Ghana Limited is expected to make available to the GFA, three brand new Cheryl SUV Vehicles worth ($120,000) and a cash component of One hundred thousand dollars ($100,000).

The deal was announced on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the offices of Tanink Ghana Limited off the Kanda Highway in Accra.

In attendance was President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. Others included Executive Council Members Nana Sarfo Oduro and Samuel Anim Addo, Bernhard Lippert, Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Jamil Maraby, Director of Marketing, Henry Asante Twum, Director of Communications, and staff of the Ghana Football Association.

For Tanink Ghana Limited, Steve Klogo, Chief Operating Officer, and Head of Finance and Administration Daniel Anyetei were on hand to represent the company.

