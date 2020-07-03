Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong has once again caused a stir on social media after dropping a new photo of herself.

The photo has Moesha Boduong wearing a beautiful jumpsuit that displayed all the curves in her body.

The multicoloured jumpsuit, combined well with Moesha’s bright skin colour which she rocked with a red handbag and black heels.

Moesha posted the photo on her Instagram page to usher in the month of July.

She captioned the photo, “Happy new month”

The photo got Tracey Boakye, Fella Makafui, Victoria Lebene among other Ghanaian celebrities as well as fans of Moesha commenting.

Find the post some of the reactions below: