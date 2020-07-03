A 32-year-old artist, who sexually abused his 13-year-old maternal granddaughter at La in Accra has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Accra Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Attakora Yeboah charged with defilement of a female under sixteen years, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann, however, found Yeboah guilty of the charge and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Aniagyei said, the complainant is a 32-year-old cleaner and mother of the victim. The victim and her mother reside at La.

Detective Sergeant Aniagyei said Yeboah is a maternal grandfather of the victim and they all reside in a family house at La.

He said on May 3, last year, the victim was not feeling well and so she did not go to school and went to sleep in the room of one Adjeley who is a relative.

Prosecution said while the victim was asleep, Yeboah went and knocked on the door so the victim woke up to open it.

He said Yeboah entered the room and gave the victim some biscuits which she collected and went back to sleep.

Prosecution said Yeboah again went to the room removed the panties of the victim and had sex with her and then warned her not to tell anyone or else she would die.

He said the victim, however, proceeded to inform one sister Akor about her ordeal but Yeboah followed the victim and hit her with a frying pan.

The Prosecution said on May 8, last year, the victim informed her grandfather who then informed the victim’s mother.

He said a report was made to the Police and a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek treatment.

Mr Aniagyei said when Yeboah was arrested by the Police, he pleaded alibi.

However, prosecution said when the alibi was investigated it came to light that Yeboah left the house at 0400 hours and returned at about 0600 hours after which he worked in his studio before proceeding to the house of one Mr. Salley.

“It was however deduced that the accused might have committed the act before leaving the house,” the Prosecution said.