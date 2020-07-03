A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has asked for extra work to impress upon people to obey all the Covid-19 protocols as a way of curtailing the spread of the virus.

“We have got to take it seriously, we have to continue to hammer on, especially the [social] distancing rule,” he said in a media interview.

“Let’s take the Covid-19 fight seriously; when you don’t have life you can’t do anything. Your life is the most precious commodity for the Ghanaian people.

“It’s the human resources [of a country] that run the country, therefore we have to be more responsible for our own safety and love our lives a lot more.

“I have seen some of the kids in my area playing football, when in fact international professional football have been on lockdown.

“If professional football that pays millions have been curtailed why should you play the social football I saw in my area when I was driving and I had to call someone among them to caution them.

“We have to work harder to impress upon the general society that this is pandemic that has killed more than half a million, than even the world war killed.”

He was commenting on the passing of the man he succeeded as NPP General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), who died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, July 1.

Sir John was said to have been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he was being treated for coronavirus.