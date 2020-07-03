Deputy Minister for Trade and Member of Parliament for Tema East, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has been given an ultimatum by the President to resign or get fired, several online news portals have reported.

The ultimatum, according to the reports, was given to him after the he granted interviews to several radio stations in Accra, confirming he visited registration centres despite his positive Covid-19 status.

According to Mr Ahenkorah, he was admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday but was discharged on Friday morning after his condition improved.

He also confirmed that he was diagnosed of the deadly disease on June 23 and was asked to self-isolate but he decided to visit several registration centres.

His admission has sparked anger among Ghanaians, most of whom have descended on the MP on social media, describing his behaviour as irresponsible and undermining the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, the president has reportedly asked him to resign or he fires him.

It is expected that Mr Ahenkorah will resign in the coming days.