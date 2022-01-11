A 26-year-old man, Bernard Boateng, who returned to Ghana from Holland for the Christmas holidays, has been allegedly murdered at Aputuogya in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The victim was found dead on Monday, 10 January 2022, under a plantain tree after he got missing on Sunday, 9 January 2022.

The Assemblymember for the area, Bright Sefa Boakye Yiadom, revealed that the victim’s hands and legs were tied with a rope with cuts on the forehead and an ear.

Mr Yiadom suspects the returnee’s assassins subjected him to severe beatings before killing him.

He said the victim, who flew down to celebrate Christmas with his family at Suame Makro, had gone to the community to visit his friends.

Mr Yiadom said the victim went out to enjoy with his friends at about 8 pm but did not return, so, a search was conducted for his whereabouts.

The victim was found dead the next morning about 100 meters away from the house he visited at Aputuogya.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed by the police and deposited at a morgue while investigations commence into the incident.

ALSO READ: