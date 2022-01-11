Ghanaian rapper and musician, Peter Fameye Bozah, popularly known as Fameye has said he does not want to be seen as a star but rather as a messenger in his music career.

According to him, it had been his wish to be a star and attain a certain level of recognition in the industry but now that he has achieved that, he is moving on to be a messenger.

That said, he is diverting his attention from doing worldly songs to religious-inclined music.

“My highest level this year has to do with my song Praise together with how I found myself because before I just wanted to blow up, I wanted to be a star but now I feel like I don’t want to be a star, I want to be messenger”, he said.

He made this statement in an interview on Hitz FM’s DaybreakHitz where he disclosed his decision to be a preacher.

“I want to be a preacher and preach to the people the message I have for them which is coming from the spirit”, he added.

The latest pursuit is born out of the grace God has bestowed upon him, which he said includes songwriting.

“Yeah, trust me I have never sat down to write down my lyrics, and I don’t have anything special to say about how I get my lyrics, but I know it’s a moment, I live in the moment, and I inspire myself”, he said.

He went on to say that “Anytime I hear the production, and I go down, I connect to the instrumentation so there is nothing special”.

But anything I say in my song, remember I’m a preacher and Peter is the one saying it. So, you should know always it has to be positive because I am a positive guy”, he added.

He further stated that the previous year has been monumental to him as he found himself and his preferred genre which he categorized as praise.

Fameye is the mastermind for the songs Praise, Self-help, Agoro, Focus, Okomfuor Kwadee, Long Life, Speed Up, among other hit songs.