The Minority in Parliament has postponed its planned protest march to back demands for the removal from office the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies.

The postponement is due to a scheduled court hearing for an injunction filed by the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, August 30, against the protest march.

Slated for Tuesday, September 5, the group had sought to march from makola, through Rawlings Park and Opera Square to the frontage of the Bank of Ghana head office in Accra.

However, the police argued that the area is often overcrowded with human and vehicular traffic and thus going by that route could distort public order, safety and the running of essential services.

Instead, the police had proposed an alternative route starting from Parliament House through the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light to end at Independence Square, which the minority rejected.

In court on Friday, the MPs, under the leadership of NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, stressed that the police did not have the right to propose alternative routes for the group.

Lawyer Tamakloe told the court that according to Article 88(5) of the 1992 Constitution and the State Proceedings Act, only the Attorney General has the authority to institute such actions.

The court subsequently set Friday, September 8, to rule on the Greater Accra Regional Police Command’s injunction application.

In view of this, the Minority has suspended the march until after the ruling.

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has reassured supporters that the protest will proceed once the court delivers its verdict.

