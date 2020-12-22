National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Member of Parliament for Pusiga constituency risked breaking her hip bone after falling during a protest.

This was when Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba joined scores of her colleagues in a march to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office on Tuesday.

A video that captured the hilarious but sad moment saw Madam Ayamba on the floor as her colleagues gather around her.

She fell when the security personnel pushed back when the Members of Parliament broke the barricade at the Ridge Roundabout.

Clad in their black and red attires, that moment did not interrupt their protest as a few of them managed to get Madam Ayamba back on her feet.

Watch the video attached above: