The Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate dismissal of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) over the outcome of the December 7 general election.

According to the Minority spokesperson on Defense and Interior, James Agalga, the post-electoral violence and series of protests indicate the IGP’s power is being compromised.

Mr Agalga cited the five lives of unarmed civilians which were lost during and after the just ended elections as evidence.

Addressing the press in parliament today, Mr Agalga said failure by the appointing authority to do the needful, the IGP must do the honorable thing by resigning from his post.

Mr Agalga also justified the street protests of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters over what they described as a stolen 2020 verdict.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has asked security agencies to crack the whip on illegal violent protesters challenging the outcome of the 2020 polls.

According to him, those engaging in such practices should conduct themselves in a peaceful manner devoid of the destruction of lives and property.

The comments of the Interior Minister comes on the back of Thursday morning’s protest at the EC’s headquarters by some members of the opposition NDC which had to be dispersed by water cannons and tear gas.

Speaking to a section of the press, Mr Dery urged sympathisers of the NDC to resort to law courts and not the streets in seeking redress to their grievances.

Ambrose Dery added that investigations over shooting incidents that led to the loss of eight lives at the just ended polls were ongoing.