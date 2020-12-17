Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic, has admitted his side was not ready for their clash against Aduana Stars.

The Phobians, after recording a resounding 3-0 win over Dreams FC, were tamed at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa losing 2-0.

Veteran forward Yahaya Mohammed and Prince Acquah scored the goals to hand the ‘Ogya’ lads their first win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

With just one win in five games so far this season, Papic believes his side are not quite there yet, in terms of mounting a title challenge.

Speaking after the defeat at Aduana, Papic confessed that fans would have to get used to a bit more inconsistent results, as the club navigates through this difficult period.

“We are not ready. Like I’ve said before, it’s going to be upside down for a little while.

“We will be inconsistent for a while before things will eventually stabilize. We are not yet there, but we’ll get there,” he said.

Raddy Ovuka missed from the spot as he failed to get a consolation for the Phobians late in the game.

Goalkeeper Joseph Addo calmly saved his kick before and the rebound was kicked over the post by Michelle Sarpong.

The Phobians had another opportunity at goal to reduce the deficit but that chance was once blown away.

The result condemns Hearts of Oak to their second defeat of the season.

Hearts will host King Faisal in their Premier League game this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.