A Police escort team has killed an armed robber on the Buipe-Tamale road in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

According to the Savannah Regional police commander, DCOP Enoch Bediako, a fully loaded bus with registration number GS 5578-17 traveling from Goaso-Bawku was attacked by 10 men.

The armed men ordered the passengers to alight and started robbing them of their unspecified sum of monies and mobile phones.

He said shortly, the Buipe police highway escort team in one of the vehicles escorting a convoy arrived at the robbers’ scene and engaged the robbers in a shoot out.

In the process, one of the robbers, aged about 30, was shot by the police while his accomplices fled into the bushes.

The unidentified robber was rushed to Buipe Polyclinic and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation.

Meanwhile, one locally manufactured shotgun and one live AAA cartridge retrieved from the dead suspected robber have been retained.