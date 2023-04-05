The newly sworn-in Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Stephen Amoah says that as part of cutting down on expenditure, officials that live in government bungalows should be changed rent.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, he said that some of the country’s expenditures “do not have a strong correlation with our GDP growth.”

“For instance, I think all ministers who live in government bungalows should pay, I will say monthly they should pay,” he said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the same show, he also indicated that government-owned land cruisers should only be used for trips outside Greater Accra as stated by the Finance Minister.

He added that government can introduce a booking system that will only allow ministers to book these cars when they are moving outside Accra and bring them back upon return.

“The Land Cruisers bought by government, I think it’s time we redefine a new paradigm shift with the usage and management of these state assets, that if you’re not driving outside Greater Accra you should park”

“I don’t know if we can have a pool, that you can you book, travel with them and bring it back, by doing that we can cut down land cruisers by about 70% because the cost of maintenance and other things are high,” Dr Amoah said this on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The Minister who doubles as Nhyiaeso MP also mentioned that one of the fundamental initiatives government should channel its resources into in bouncing the economy is to set up long-term factories and organizations.

He added that considering the time left and the already existing economic crisis, it might be difficult for him to establish these factories as the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

“As a country basically, there are so many challenges”, he stated.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday swore into office four ministers and a deputy minister and asked them to effectively discharge their responsibilities to the Ghanaian people.

ALSO READ:

Check out details about Rent Support Scheme including GH₵‎100 application fee

Housing Ministry sets records straight on National Rental Assistance Scheme

All you need to know about National Rental Assistance Scheme

They are Kobina Tahir, Minister for Trade and Industry; Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture; Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Dr Mohammed Amin Adams, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

The others are Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.