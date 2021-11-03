Beautiful photos and videos from the wedding ceremony of Senator Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora’s twin daughters Oluwadahun Taiwo and Oluwadara Kehinde have surfaced online.

The wedding ceremony took place in Chicago in the United States of America over the weekend.

A cute video showed the moment the senator walked his twin daughters, who were beautifully dressed in white outfits, down the aisle as an emotional song played in the background.

ALSO READ:

The Nigerian minister and his lovely wife were proudly beaming with smiles during a worship moment as they held a pamphlet in their hands.

In one of the photos online, Mamora and his wife were seen praying for their daughters as they begin a new journey.

The brides had big smiles on their faces and their arms linked with their men.

Check out beautiful photos and videos below: