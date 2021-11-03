A goal from Hakim Ziyech put Chelsea on the brink of the Champions League knockouts with a 1-0 win over Malmo in Sweden on Tuesday.

Going into the game Chelsea were the clear favourites having put four goals past the Swedish champions two weeks ago. But the Londoners were met with a barrage of noise inside the stadium, as a packed Eleda Stadion gave the Malmo players their full backing.

At times the hosts rode their luck with a combination of resolute defending and calling upon Johan Dahlin to make a collection of saves. His most important stop denied Kai Havertz in a one on one situation.

But once in the final third Malmö looked dangerous, with Antonio Čolak a constant threat playing in the number nine role. Just before the break, he was in on goal thanks to some clever play from Sergio Peña, who feigned passing back from a drop ball and instead sent it long to Čolak, who’s volley was just off target.

The deadlock was finally broken in the second half after 58 minutes as Chelsea countered quickly through Callum Hudson-Odoi down the right flank, before providing a perfectly weighted cross for Ziyech who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

As the game wore on Chelsea continued to dominate possession and reduced Malmö so scraps in front of goal.

Next up for Malmo is a trip to Göteborg in the league, whilst Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League.