Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng has taken a swipe at former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac describing him as a clueless trainer.

Ghana became the third African country to play in the quarterfinal of the Fifa World Cup in South Africa under the Serbian trainer.

Many Ghanaians credited Rajevac’s tactical genius for the country’s impressive performance.

However, Derek Boateng said it will be an error for the Milovan Rajevac to be credited for their success.

According to him, all his teammates who played in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa knew the Serbian was not good.

The former Fulham midfielder also said he was surprised when the Serbian was re-hired to coach the Black Stars in 2021.

Derek Boateng

“The expatriate coaches we played under them were all clueless. The likes of Milovan Rajevac and other coaches who came into this country were all clueless,” he told Asempa FM on Sports Nite Show.

“During the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, if you check our starting XI and the players who were on the bench as substitutes, it was just amazing. I was on the bench, Stephen Appiah, Quncy Owusu Abayie, Sulley Muntari and other players were all on the bench and at that time, we were all playing big teams in Europe so it was not Milovan Rajevac who did any magic or knew tactics. These coaches did not help us.

“During our training, we the players knew what we want. We were training like a matchday because we all wanted to get into the starting XI so there was tough competition among ourselves so Milovan never helped us.

“Recently Milo came back to coach the Black Stars and I knew he will fail because he is clueless. We had good players at the time he came and we were ready to die for the country so it was not any coach who helped to achieve that feast in South Africa,” he added.

Milovan Rajevac who was a hero in 2010 after leading Ghana to the AFCON final and World Cup quarter-finals but in 2022 became the worst coach to have led the Black Stars to an AFCON tournament.

The Black Stars in 2022, exited the AFCON in Cameroon without winning a single game, which was the first in the history of the country.