A special operation by the military has swooped 20 persons at an illegal training camp located at Kpevedue and Fievue, an isolated twin community on the Ghana-Togo border in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The arrested persons aged between 20 and 30 included one female and 19 males, who were from different locations across the country.

The leader absconded upon sensing danger when the military team invaded the camp at about 3:00 am on Monday.

According to the military, the camp is believed to be operated by the secession group, Homeland Study Group Foundation, a group fighting for the independence of the then Western Togoland from Ghana.

ALSO READ

Upon interrogation, the arrested persons confessed they were deceived to be enlisted into the Military and charged an entrance fee of GhC800.00, only to be brought to the said location for training.

The military believes the mind behind the camp and training of these person might have some military background considering the sighting and set up of the camp.