Community health nurses have given government one week to find killers of a nurse at Sawua in the Ashanti Region or they boycott an upcoming polio immunization exercise.

Ruth Ama Eshun was found dead in suspected murder near her home a day after she left for work and never returned.

Police in Ashanti Region have reportedly arrested two people in connection with the incident and have cautioned several others.

However, the Community Health Nurses Association says they want speedy action on the matter.

General Secretary, Dennis Asai, told a press conference in Kumasi the action is part of efforts to address poor condition of service for members.