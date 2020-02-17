It has emerged that galamsey is still on the rise despite efforts by the Akufo-Addo-led government to fight the menace.

The new revelation follows a viral video which led to the arrest of Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi, suspended Central Regional vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who was reported to the police by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng. Prof. Frimpong-Boateng requested an investigation into some 500 seized excavators that had gone missing.

Revealing a new twist to the story on Adom FM, Francis Asiedu, who said he had keenly followed the fight against galamsey said the activities are still on the rise in Topremang in the Eastern region.

He further revealed that as at Friday, February 14, 2020 about 20 to 24 excavators were found on various galamsey sites in the area, a situation which has polluted a lot of water bodies in the area.