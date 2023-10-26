A man suspected to be in his 50s has been found hanging on a tree near the Volta River at Kpong in the Eastern Region.

Upon discovering the man’s body, the community immediately identified him as the same person they had seen in the neighbourhood last Friday night.

The body was seen on Saturday morning, and according to the Assemblyman for Kpong Zongo Electoral Area, Gershon Amaglo, the incident was immediately reported to the Kpong Police after being informed.

He stated that the deceased was unfamiliar to the people of the community and that there were suspicions of suicide.

As per the assemblyman’s statement, during the search of his bag, authorities discovered a mobile phone and a brown package with a white envelope labelled number 666.

Additionally, they found a small red purse containing a ring.

When the Ghana News Agency contacted the Kpong Police, they did not speak, because they said they had not been authorised to speak publicly.

The identity of the deceased could not be established.

However, a source suggested that the deceased may have been travelling at the time of his arrival, as nobody in the community was able to identify him.

“We were unable to identify the body, and it appears that the deceased was travelling when he arrived in Kpong,” the source said.

It added: “I am unsure of what exactly transpired because we observed the deceased’s luggage, bags, and other belongings, and everyone in the area claims they are unaware of him.”

Following a casual physical inspection of the deceased, the source said: “There was a small mark on his forehead, and then he was bleeding from the nose as if he had fallen on his forehead.”

Meanwhile, the body has been transported to the Atua Government Hospital Mortuary in Odumase Krobo for preservation and post-mortem examination. The Police are continuing with their investigations.