Mfante Community Mining Scheme to create 2,000 jobs - Mireku Duker

The newly-established Community Mining Scheme (CMS) at Mfante in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region will create 2,000 direct jobs, according to the Deputy Minister of Lands in charge of Mining, George Mireku Duker.

He said the scheme will positively affect economic activities in the community and municipality.

He made the revelation during a ceremony to inaugurate a Community Mining Scheme at Mfante on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

He re-echoed government’s position that the Community Mining Scheme, which is a substitute for the canker called illegal mining, guarantees more benefits to the community than ‘galamsey’.

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem detailed that the Community Mining Scheme employs a safer method of harvesting gold as it does not make use of the destructive element of mercury.

He applauded President Nana Akufo-Addo and Samuel A. Jinapor for the initiative and explained that like all the CMS setups, experts will be deployed to ensure that the measures stipulated in the Act that regulate small-scale mining are duly followed.

He appealed to the traditional leaders and the community to support government’s fight against the ‘galamsey’ canker and help nip it in the bud.

“The CMS is an initiative of the government to ensure safety mining methods so as to prevent the destruction of our environment. The CMS is a good way of mining gold so that our resources will be protected. We have established CMS schemes in mining communities. You all should be happy because this type of mining has been approved by government. We’ll make sure that all the safety protocols are followed and it feels with happiness to see that a first aid centre has been opened.

“I have seen an office that will ensure proper administration. We’ll assign a geologist to this firm to inspect and ensure that everything done is in accordance with the law. This Community Mining Scheme will employ at least 2,000 persons. President Akufo-Addo is not against mining. In fact, he loves mining but he is against activities that destroy our environment,” he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ahafo Ano North District, Martina Appiah Nyantekyi, described it as a welcoming development for the municipality and warned against illegal mining.

She stressed that the scheme could lead to a turnaround in the economic fortunes of the community, hence requires the support of persons and institutions within the municipality.