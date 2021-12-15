Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is fighting off claims of hijacking government projects in the region.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said he is a self-made man, hence does not need to fight over government contracts.

The NPP Chairman’s comment comes after a group stormed the party’s office to demand release of projects they claim have been hijacked by him.

They alleged among other things that Chairman Wontumi had squandered cash meant for party work and has also shared all government road contracts in the Ashanti Region to friends and cronies.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Chairman Wontumi said the allegation is part of a grand scheme by his detractors.

He explained that, his job as a National Chairman is “sacrificial” for the love of Ghana and NPP.

“There is no money in party chairman job; it is sacrificial,” the Ashanti Regional Chairman bemoaned.

As an immediate measure, he said he has reached out to the supposed group who stormed the party office to address their concerns.

“They told me they wanted jobs so I have decided to come to Accra with their CVs for assistance,” Chairman Wontumi added.

This notwithstanding, Chairman Wontumi said he remains resolute and focused on his job as Regional Chairman to secure another term for the NPP in 2024.