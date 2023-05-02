While last year’s theme leaned into the lavishness of the Gilded Era, this year’s Met Gala, which happened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is focusing on a different legacy of luxury: “In honour of Karl” is a tribute to the life and career of Karl Lagerfeld, the powerhouse — and often controversial — designer who transformed some of fashion’s most famous houses.

Lagerfeld became synonymous with Chanel in the decades he served as creative director, and when he died in 2019, at age 85, he was still helming Chanel and Fendi, where he led design for more than half a century, as well as his own eponymous label.

The Met Gala theme is based on the Costume Institute’s spring show “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which is a posthumous retrospective of the German fashion designer’s work.

Co-chairing this year’s event along with Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour are Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Penélope Cruz, the last of whom made her runway debut for Chanel shortly after Lagerfeld’s death.

Penelope Cruz, who wore archival Chanel bridal, told Vogue that she met Lagerfeld in 1999 and they became close after he named her an ambassador to the brand. “I loved him so much,” she said. Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Because of Lagerfeld’s deep influence on generations of designers and models, the red carpet (or, this year, white carpet) turnout has been big, with stars paying tribute by channeling his best designs over the decades, as well as reinterpreting his own distinctive black-gloved personal style.

Black, white, blush and pearls have reigned, echoing Lagerfeld’s classic Chanel palette. A number of archival looks from the label have made reappearances via Met Gala guests, including Margot Robbie wearing a 1993 dress once worn by Cindy Crawford and Nicole Kidman arriving in the iconic feathered gown made famous in her romantic, Baz Luhrmann-directed Chanel No 5 commercial from 2004.

Kidman told Vogue on the carpet that it was amazing “to be able to honor him and wear this dress now.” She added: “There’s whimsy to it and it’s light as a feather. It’s couture and that’s what it should be.”

Federer also had a touching, subtle tribute to Lagerfeld: Fendi creative director Kim Jones (who took over for Lagerfeld after his death) included hand-drawn sketches inspired by the German designer in the lining of the retired tennis star’s suit.

“These were the most extensive preparations I’ve ever made getting dressed for an event. It was good fun,” Federer told CNN.

Doja Cat went all out for her first Met Gala, arriving in full cat prosthetics and a dazzling Oscar de la Renta dress. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Though Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved cream-colored cat, couldn’t make the gala after months of rumors that she would appear, there were plenty of feline references in her honor. Doja Cat, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X all came in full cat costumes, with Doja Cat’s dazzling Oscar de la Renta hooded gown accompanied by prosthetics that put the much-disparaged “Cats” movie adaptation to shame.

And though in past years, Kim Kardashian strove to break the internet with her gala looks, this year she said she didn’t worry about outdoing herself. She told Vogue she just “wanted to feel glamorous” in her Schiarparelli look inspired by Chanel. “I wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

The closers for the night were Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who arrived well after the rush of red carpet entrances, but in fitting, show-stopping style. Rihanna’s Valentino gown and hooded coat, bursting with a floral motif, was reminiscent of the slew of muses, including Claudia Schiffer and Cara Delevigne, who closed out Lagerfeld’s couture shows as Chanel brides.

Scroll down to see some of the event’s best fashion.

Jenna Ortega’s deconstructed high-low Thom Browne look mixed a cropped tweed jacket, long coat, corset dress and mini tulle pannier. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Bad Bunny in a backless cream suit and rose-detailed stole by Jacquemus. Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cardi B wore two monumental couture looks Monday, this one by Chinese designer Chen Peng featuring a corset, gloves and tie, a la Lagerfeld. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid arrived draped in a sultry, sheer and corseted Givenchy gown. Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Actor Ke Huy Quan channeled Lagerfeld with his sharp tailored Dior look and fingerless leather gloves. Credit: Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Shown here are Kendall Jenner in Marc Jacobs, Kim Kardashian in Schiaparelli and Kylie Jenner in Haider Ackermann. Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal — the internet’s “daddy” — wore Valentino, pairing black shorts with a long red coat. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rihanna wrapped the Met Gala with a fitting final look. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rihanna’s white custom Valentino gown, which she wore with a white floral hooded coat, fit the spirit of the Chanel brides who closed Lagerfeld’s couture shows. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gave volume in contrasting shapes. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo’s black-and-white Thom Browne dress was bursting with textures. Credit: Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway’s embellished Versace tweed dress included safety pin details, a long train, matching jacket and arm bands. Credit: Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lizzo went for a classic Chanel silhouette, custom from the brand. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actor Jeremy Pope’s tribute to Lagerfeld was direct and enormous: a Balmain cape emblazoned with the designer’s face. Credit: Neilson Barnard/MG23/Getty Images

Like many tonight, Cara Delevingne put a spin on Lagerfeld’s personal style, wearing fingerless moto gloves and a crisp white shirt from Lagerfeld’s eponymous brand. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried in a glamorous minidress by Oscar de la Renta. Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Keke Palmer’s column gown by Sergio Hudson featured over 12,000 Swarovski crystals and pearls. Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Glenn Close brought the drama in a custom Erdem gown made as a homage to Lagerfeld. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Model Alton Mason was the embodiment of the Chanel bride in head-to-toe lace and a long veil from the Karl Lagerfeld brand. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jeremy Scott dressed Y2K Chanel muse Devon Aoki in an ethereal winged look that matched Scott’s lapels. Both are from Scott’s self-titled fashion house. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Blunt’s pantsuit with a train and oversized bow was the work of Michael Kors. Credit: Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, who wore custom Ralph Lauren, told Vogue, “When you think of the last 50 years of fashion you think of five people, and Lagerfeld was one of them.” Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Margot Robbie chose a Chanel design worn by Cindy Crawford back in 1993, which the fashion house remade for her. Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Lil Nas X wore pearls, gems and silver body paint with a look that had little fabric but was meticulously executed by makeup artist Pat McGrath. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy during her red carpet arrival with husband Alexis Ohanian, both wearing Gucci. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Valentino creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli with Florence Pugh (who debuted a shaved head) wearing a towering black headpiece and trailing white Valentino gown. Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actors Julia Garner, Halle Bailey, and Daisy Edgar-Jones all arrived in Gucci. Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jared Leto took the Choupette inspiration quite literally in a full cat costume. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen showed up in a feathered cape and vintage Chanel gown, which she previously wore for an editorial shoot with Karl Lagerfeld. Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss, opting for classic Chanel-inspired pearls with a Loewe illusion dress, revealed on the red carpet that she’s pregnant with her second child. Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Model Anok Yai showed up in an alluring mask and shimmering take on a panier dress by Prabal Gurung. Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Jennie Kim from Blackpink in an archival Chanel look remade for her. Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

Ashley Graham wore a sculptural Harris Reed mermaid dress with exaggerated shoulders and hips. Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Supermodel Kate Moss and daughter Lila honored Lagerfeld in peachy looks by Fendi couture. Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

FKA twigs kept her look effortless in a Maison Margiela gown. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham in classic black and white Valentino. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney in a cinched pink Miu Miu ensemble featuring a long train. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Actor Brian Tyree Henry layered pearls with his regal ensemble, designed by label Karl Lagerfeld. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain paired her all-black Gucci look with icy blonde hair — a major departure for the red-headed actor. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Met Gala co-chair Michaela Coel’s Schiaparelli gown was meticulously made with more than 130,000 crystals and gemstones. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gwendolyn Christie struck an ethereal note in a draped Fendi number. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade did outerwear right with complementary leather in red and black, both from Prada. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rapper Ice Spice arrives at her first Met Gala in an all-white Balmain dress. Credit: Angela Weiss /AFP/Getty Images

Model Precious Lee in a black wrap Fendi dress with a hot-pink train. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Actor Ariana DeBose made an entrance in an Altuzarra fur-trimmed yellow hooded gown, arriving with designer Joseph Altuzarra. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde opted for a Chloé “violin” dress — one of Lagerfeld’s designs from the 1980s — in white and gold. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Broadway producer Jordan Roth paid homage to one of Lagerfeld’s favorite accessories in this custom Schiaparelli look, with giant fan-shaped bodice. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Billie Eilish honored Lagerfeld in a black Simone Rocha ensemble, arriving with brother Finneas dressed in Vivienne Westwood. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Model Karen Elson in a sheer black custom Christian Sirinao gown with voluminous velvet flowers. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Vogue livestream co-host Emma Chamberlain wore a baby blue suited two-piece with a high slit, by Miu Miu. Credit: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Musician Phoebe Bridgers channeled her best Chanel girl in a pearl-encrusted black gown by Tory Burch. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Model Quannah Chasinghorse in a pink tulle Prabal Gurung gown, black gloves and Indigenous jewelry. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman arrived in a gown familiar to anyone with a TV in the 2000s: the same feathered blush gown she wore in the dramatic, romantic Chanel No 5 commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North

Met Gala co-chair Roger Federer wore a Dior suit, with the lining and pockets featuring sketches by Kim Jones that honor Lagerfeld. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rita Ora embraced high drama in a romantic, sheer black Prabal Gurung gown that included two trains cascading out far behind her. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Actor James McAvoy with wife Lisa Liberati, dressed in Dunhill and Chloé respectively. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a black-lined nude gown from Tory Burch. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Vogue editorial director Anna Wintour arrived with actor Bill Nighy. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Met Gala co-chair Dua Lipa in a voluminous vintage Chanel corset dress from 1992. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman arrived in a custom black and pink gown by New York bridalwear label Wiederhoeft — complete with rose details. Credit: Noam Galai/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Fineman’s look was topped by a gem-encrusted cat purse that is a tribute to Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

La La Anthony, who is co-hosting the Vogue live stream, wore a custom white one-shoulder gown from Sergio Hudson with gold chains and a bow. Credit: Noam Galai/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Actor Harvey Guillen set the tone early in a pink bustled jacket by Christian Siriano with oversized floral embellishments. Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

