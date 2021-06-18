Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has proved to Ghanaians that her home is nothing short of excitement.

The actress has shared the video which captured her in a dance battle with her children in their plush living room.

In the video, mother and children beamed with smiles as they jam to musician Sefa’s Echoke which featured Mr Drew.

In their bid to serve family goals, the trio displayed a formation dance to the delight of fans and followers.

Amid the fierce battle, the actress said happiness was free and urged all and sundry to always stay happy in order not to feel depressed.

ALSO READ:

The video, which she posted on her Instagram page, has attracted massive love for the family.

Watch the video below: