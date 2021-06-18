COVID-19 National Trust Fund has inaugurated seven brand ambassadors to support the education and fundraising activities of the Trust Fund.

The Ambassadors are Israel Laryea of Joy News, Reginald Nana Yaw Asante Ossei (Reggie Rockstone), Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Abeiku Santana), Stephen De-Graft Faiwoo (Praye Tietia), Christopher Nana Asante Koranteng (Praye Tenten), Ms Bibi Bright, Nana Ama MacBrown and Ms. Emelia Brobbey.

The Chairperson of the Covid-19 Trust Fund, Her Ladyship Justice (Rtd) Sophia Abena Akuffo, noted that the work of the Ambassadors comes at a challenging time but she encouraged them to strive to encourage donors while educating the public on the need to continue to observe the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Justice Akuffo also charged the brand ambassadors to use their respective channels and platforms to promote the activities of the Trust Fund.

“As much possible, they will serve as the mouthpiece of the Trust Fund,” Justice Akuffo stated, adding that “they will serve as interface between the Trust Fund and public by protecting the image of the Trust Fund in a positive manner among their stakeholders; they will promote, market and propagate the message of the Trust Fund.”

She noted that the Ambassadors will educate the public on the crucial importance of the ongoing national vaccination exercise and the need for every person to receive their vaccine.

According to her, the images and the productions of the Ambassadors will be displayed as part of Covid-19 education campaign materials.

Justice Akuffo urged the media practitioners among the Ambassadors to enhance the Trust Fund’s messaging on Covid-19 on their channels towards the combat of the deadly virus which continues to wreak havoc on lives and economies around the globe.

The former Chief Justice also revealed that an amount of GH¢49,757,816.16 has been spent so far by the Fund to support health institutions and others with PPEs as well as other forms of support for the vulnerable in society and they are left with GH¢7,414,198.24 in it’s coffers.

She, therefore, called on individuals and corporate organisations to continue to bless the Trust Fund with their charity.

A total of GH¢57,174,014.38 has been received so far by the Trust Fund in cash donations.



Israel Laryea, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed their readiness for the new roles.

He pleaded with public officials to help make their work easy.