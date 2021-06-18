Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital, the Denmark team announced on Friday.

Eriksen had a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch in the 42nd minute of his side’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

The 29-year-old’s life was saved when CPR was administered and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital where he has been recovering.

On Thursday, Denmark confirmed Eriksen would undergo an operation to implant a cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), which is a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Denmark said in a statement: “Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet. Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor – and from there he will go home and spend time with his family.”

The game against Finland was resumed later the same afternoon following confirmation from UEFA, with Finland beating Denmark 1-0

Eriksen said in a statement: “Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.

“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”

On Thursday, Belgium’s game against Denmark was paused in the 10th minute as a tribute to Eriksen, who watched from the match from hospital in Copenhagen, although Denmark suffered their second defeat losing 2-1 in the Group B game.