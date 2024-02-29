Four people have lost their lives to Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the Upper West region, with a total of 18 cases reported since January 2024.

Deputy Upper West Regional Director of Public Health, Dr. Collins Boateng Danquah confirmed this in an interview with the media.

He said five out of the 11 Municipalities and districts in the Upper West region have reported cases of the disease.

The Wa Municipality has reported the highest incidence, with six reported cases, followed by the Nandom Municipality and Wa West district, each recording four cases respectively.

The Jirapa Municipality reported three cases, while the Nadowli-Kaleo District has the lowest with only one case reported.

Dr. Collins Boateng Danquah stressed that, bacterial meningitis constitutes the predominant global burden of the disease.

He said in the Upper West region, children and the elderly, who have compromised immune systems, are particularly vulnerable.

Dr. Danquah urged the public to swiftly report symptoms like headaches, fever, neck pains, high temperatures, convulsions, and vomiting to the nearest health facility.

He further urged adherence to safety protocols such as regular handwashing and avoiding crowded areas.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service is proactively engaged in surveillance to promptly detect and treat cases.