It’s the season of motherly love again, and presenters of Adom TV took part in the yearly ritual to celebrate their mothers.

To mark this year’s Mothers’ Day, the presenters shared never-seen photos of their beautiful mum.

While Cynthia Tima Yeboah (Tima Kumkum), Abena Opokua Ahwenee and Achiaa Oyikwan had the opportunity to tell their mothers the impact they have had in their lives, CJ Forson eulogised his mother posthumously.

Though she is resting in the Lord, CJ believes Mrs Sarah Adwoa Owusuaa Forson is still praying for him and cheering him on.

He promised to always make his mother proud.

On her part, Tima Kumkum said the love of her mother, Auntie Mary is just awesome.

She noted that her mother has been supportive throughout her life, and for that she is eternally grateful.

Abena Opokua Ahwenee also used the opportunity to laud her mother, Yaa Addowaa, and all who have one way or the other contributed to her success.

“Mothers are so precious, wonderful, and have unconditional love for their children,” she noted in an epistle to her mother.

Mother of presenter, Nana Achia Oyikwan, is the rock solid fort in her life.

Her constant prayers and words of encouragement have pushed Achiaa to persevere in life.

Yaa Addowaa