For every sweat they break, for every toil, every sacrifice they make and every love they share, mothers deserve to be rewarded in million folds.

In the absence of luxury to compensate them, a simple show of gratitude goes a long way to appreciate their presence in our lives.

This does not only befit a biological mother, but every woman who has in one way or the other proven that indeed parenthood requires love, not DNA.

In view of this, Adom TV, Ghana’s best television channel, is changing the narrative for this year’s Mother’s Day celebration with an exceptional package for adoptive mothers.

Were you nurtured by someone who’s not your biological mother; a step or foster mother who is loving, supportive and exceptional and would want to thank her in a special way, then take advantage of the 2023 Adom Ena Pa Ye – Maame Ayekoo promo.

All that is required is to share your unique story in a one-minute video and forward to the Adom TV WhatsApp number 0540106467, attached with contact details of yourself and your mum.

Deadline for entries is 6:00 pm on Monday, April 24, 2023.

The opportunity comes with a chance of winning special packages for mothers sponsored by Franko Trading Enterprise, Niche Confectionary, Zentokid Multivitamin from Scab Pharmarcy, Access Bank, Confectionary, Bammimo Diamond Beauty sop, CGB, Actigard fron Agromonti and Evermilk.