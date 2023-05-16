It is widely believed that people who ply their trade in the creative industry are prone to lifestyles such as smoking; but for Okyeame Kwame, he actually tried smoking before he started music.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy Prime, Okyeame said throughout his entire life, he only smoked on two occasions but he stopped because it was a bad experience.

“I have smoked weed before; twice in my life. One, two. I didn’t enjoy it. This is me. I want to be conscious. I want to be aware. I want to know what is happening around me. I want to feel what is within me. So everything that intoxicates me I don’t like. So when I took it I became slow, and then I started hallucinating,” he said.

He reiterated that he wants to be intentional about all he does and be responsible for them without saying he was influenced by anyone and anything.

According to the musician who is a vegetarian, one of the things he has stayed away from is alcohol.

“I don’t drink alcohol. I have tasted alcohol before but all the alcohol I have taken in 47 years, if I should put it in one beer bottle it will be life half. I don’t drink alcohol,” Okyeame said.

Touching on what keeps him young and healthy, he noted that his secret has been eating the right food at the right time and exercising.

“My secret is first, I get my seven hours of sleep everyday, beyond that in the morning, I do intermittent fasting so when I wake up in the morning I drink my water which has lemon or lime, then I wait until 10.30am or eleven before I eat my main meal,” he noted.

Kwame mentioned he has also developed the culture of going to the gym and taking his second mean at 5pm.

The 47-year-old, on his birthday (April 17, 2023) posted a photo of him in boxer shorts to promote his new boxer shorts brand.

Although he was severely mauled for posting the photos they considered too revealing, he has said that since what he did does not hurt anybody or flout any laws, he is unfazed by the backlash; he is just happy he had good publicity for the product.

