Stonebwoy has made a name for his younger sister who is a fresh Senior High Student by creating a scene when he drove her to school.

The musician’s sister who he casually refers to as Matisco was spotted in the back seat of his car, sleeping, probably as a result of the long hours of driving.

The duo was en route to Akwatia in the Eastern Region to finalize admission at the St Roses Senior High School.

Matisco has reportedly become the most popular student in the school and every senior’s favourite because of Stonebwoy’s escort.

This was after students of St Roses went into a jubilant mood on seeing Stonebwoy, with many of them trooping to their classroom corridors just to catch a glimpse of the award-winning Dancehall artiste.

Video below: