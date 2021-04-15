The European Union is threatening to impose restrictions on Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire on cocoa exportation into ports of their member countries.

This is because the EU is worried about the deforestation that is being caused by illegal mining and wants the situation dealt with, Deputy CEO of COCOBOD, Dr Emmanuel Agyeman Dwomoh has said.

He made the disclosure at the ongoing national Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining, the EU also believes the growing of cocoa in the thick forest might be one of the driving forces.

Ghana exports 80% of its cocoa into the European Union market, according to COCOBOD, and is worried about the impact the galamsey menace will have on the finances of the country and the cocoa sector.

Dr. Emmanuel Agyeman Dwomoh also disclosed that galamsey is impacting crop yield negatively and the pits that have been dug are killing humans and wildlife and eroding the gains of COCOBOD and the government.