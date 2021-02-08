Millicent Amoah, a video vixen and photo model, is causing commotion on social media after recording a video of herself dancing.

Pamela Odame Watara may have to take the back seat as Miss Amoah claims she has come to stay.

Her action was highly influenced by Okyeame Kwame’s infectious ‘Yeeko Challenge’ instigated by the rapper in his quest to promote his latest record.

Stationed in a room with a pony hairstyle and a light lipstick to complement her looks, an overly excited Miss Amoah, clad in gym wear that could barely cover her breasts, is seen performing Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Yeeko’ which features ‘rockstar’ Kuami Eugene.

The video that captures the jaw-dropping display has since its release been trending, eliciting interesting reactions from a section of the public.

What appears to fascinate some social media users the most is how Millicent effortlessly and flawlessly moves to the rhythm despite being busty.

Watch video below: