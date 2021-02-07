Actress and video vixen, Millicent Patricia Amoah, has made a shocking revelation about her life.

Queen Patricia, as known on Instagram, said that having dated about 150 men, almost all of them wanted nothing but her boobs.

“Most of the guys I dated wanted my boobs. Some of them fall asleep while fondling them, only four wanted sex,” Queen Patricia said.

She added that she doesn’t go out much because guys harass her anytime she goes out.

“I passed by Circle once and the guys around ‘Odo rice’ started making noise I attracted a lot of attention. It was so embarrassing that I left there crying,” she disclosed.

Though she has been active on Instagram for a while, she only became widely known after sharing a video of herself dancing to Okyeame Kwame’s new song titled ’yeeko’.

Watch full interview in attached video above: