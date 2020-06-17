Following Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong‘s revelation about one of his daughters being a drug addict, some photos have popped up.

The aforementioned daughter has been identified as Anell Agyapong.

This comes after the maverick politician mentioned the names of all his 22 children and their mothers.

Mr Agyapong, speaking in an interview, said he is happy one of his daughters has gone astray. This is because she failed to listen to his advice.

According to him, he did all he could to make sure she is successful in life but she rather patronised drugs and sleeping around with men for fun.

Meanwhile, the photos sighted on Instagram captured a young stunning lady full of life.

Check out the photos below: