It was a difficult moment for the children of late former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey as they buried their father.

They joined scores of mourners on Thursday, December 22, 2022, to pay their last respects to the late economist at the Forecourt of the State House.

Clad in black cloth, the two ladies and gentleman struggled with tears as they read their tribute to eulogise their late father.

The photos taken by Adomonline.com’s Joseph Nii Odotei from the funeral ground captured the Botchweys in a sombre mood.

The state event was attended by the President, ministers of state, former President John Mahama, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries in politics, the economic community and academia, as well as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC guru passed on at 78 after a short illness.

He died on Saturday, November 19, 2021, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.