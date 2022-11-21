President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has mourned former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, who passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Describing him as his good friend, President Akufo-Addo, in a Facebook post, said his death is a sad development.

He wrote: The death of my good friend, Dr. Kwesi Botchway, is a very sad development. My contemporary, in the mid-1960s, at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Botchway was a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties thoughtfully and with dignity, and became Ghana’s longest-serving Minister for Finance and Economic Planning.

The thoughts and sympathies of my wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I are with his partner, children and family. I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the National Democratic Congress, of which he was a prominent and much respected member. Ghana has lost a fine gentleman and exceptional public servant.

May his soul rest in perfect peace in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!