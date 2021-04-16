An adorable photo of Ghanaian actor and comedian, Bismark The Joke with his family, has popped up on social media.

Despite his popularity, the actor born Bismark Nii Odoi, has over the years managed to keep his family out of the media limelight.

However, as he turned a year older on Thursday, April 15, 2021, his wife took to Instagram to release stunning photos to commemorate the day.

In the photos, the five-member family are spotted in matching outfits.

They were clad in blue and white jackets on blue jeans coupled with white sneakers.

The husband and wife beamed with smiles as they posed for the camera with their two daughters and son.

Bismark The Joke and his family.

Posting the photos, she wrote: Happy birthday to our ever loving father. Thank you for all you do and all you are to us.

We couldn’t have asked for a better father. May this new year bring everything you wish for yourself and more. We love you! ❤️❤️❤️ @bismarkthejoke@bissy_bisap#family