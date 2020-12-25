US rapper Meek Mill has put out a tweet after it went viral on social media especially Twitter that he was coming to Ghana this December.

The rapper had earlier asked some of his Ghanaian followers to make ready the finest sports bikes in town at the Kotoka International Airport if he would accept the invitation.

What got many to believe was the fact that he tagged one of his biker friends and told him he was bringing him along to the motherland, Ghana.

Y’all better be at the airport with the freshes bike when we land @chinobraxton coming toooo! https://t.co/9E9wxX4ujp — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 24, 2020

Trending in ghana aye…. who gone get me a fresh bike to ride is all i wanna know? pic.twitter.com/ivI6uLagEA — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 24, 2020

But soon as the Meek Mill chanced on a report confirming his trip to West Africa, he replied, didn’t say that yet lol.

