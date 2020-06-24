Despite the lengthy advice Medikal received from Kennedy Agyapong a week ago, he placed GH¢20,000.00 on a bet and lost.

On June 13, the Assin Central Member of Parliament hanged out with the hip-hop musician on radio where he advised him to invest his money in real estate and stop spending on flashy lifestyles.

The ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, however, went contrary to the business mogul’s advice by placing a bet on a FIFA game and went on Twitter to cry for losing.

Lost ghc20,000 Fifa bet today 🤦‍♂️ — MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) June 23, 2020

He later disclosed that he would have gained GH¢40,000 if he had won, and would have invested that money in ride-hiring service.

“I would have had some cool GH¢ 40,000, like I fi take buy some Uber car sef.”

