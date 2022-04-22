Rapper Medikal has taken to social media to share a snippet of his yet-to-be-released song and part of his lyrics has people talking.
The rapper, previewing his danceable tune asked his followers to help him give the song a title as he was unable to do so by himself.
Meanwhile, playing the song in the background of a video he shared, the lyrics took a swipe at Abena Korkor, the social media influencer and bipolar ambassador, who is known for mentioning names of celebs she has allegedly gone intimate with.
For a rapper, it is clear, Medikal is having a wordplay with the influencer’s actions on the internet.
Check out the video below:
Check out some of the reactions below:
