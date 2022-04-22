Rapper Medikal has taken to social media to share a snippet of his yet-to-be-released song and part of his lyrics has people talking.

The rapper, previewing his danceable tune asked his followers to help him give the song a title as he was unable to do so by himself.

Meanwhile, playing the song in the background of a video he shared, the lyrics took a swipe at Abena Korkor, the social media influencer and bipolar ambassador, who is known for mentioning names of celebs she has allegedly gone intimate with.

For a rapper, it is clear, Medikal is having a wordplay with the influencer’s actions on the internet.

Check out the video below:

Before the next single drops, I need a title for this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/upBfQaxONG — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) April 22, 2022

Check out some of the reactions below:

