Controversial actress Akuapem Poloo has opened up on how far she went to pursue fame and etch her name in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

While her fans were applauding her for swift achievements shortly after she emerged, Poloo said it was all a ‘fake it till you make it’ move.

In a yet-to-be-aired interview she opened up on how she had to borrow a car and pose it as hers so as to gain applause and be seen as a ‘big girl’.

A white Honda Civic car which she said was gifted to her by her boyfriend in January 2020 was rather a borrowed car.

According to her, she had to go to the length of customizing it in her name (Poloo 1) just for flex.

It is not surprising she did not flaunt the car for long, before it vanished, literally.