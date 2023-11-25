Paris St-Germain warmed up for a vital Champions League tie against Newcastle by beating Monaco 5-2 to go four points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Goncalo Ramos put the hosts ahead, but Gianluigi Donnarumma’s clearance fell to Takumi Minamino and he levelled.

Kylian Mbappe’s converted penalty restored the lead for PSG, who scored twice more in the second half through Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha.

Folarin Balogun scored for Monaco, but Randal Kolo Muani added PSG’s fifth.

Mbappe’s goal against his former side was his 14th of the season in the league and came after Soungoutou Magassa fouled Dembele in the 18-yard box.

Ramos had earlier benefitted from a mistake from away goalkeeper Philipp Kohn to score only a few days after his long-term future was secured.

The 22-year-old had joined PSG on loan from Benfica in the summer but earlier this week PSG announced they have activated the clause to buy him for £70m, with the Portugal international striker now contracted to the club until 2027.

Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes – Dembele finishing from Fabian Ruiz’s pass and Vitinha’s excellent curled strike that went in off the post – took the game away from Monaco.

PSG lost 4-1 to Newcastle in the Champions League at St James’ Park in October. However, with two matchdays remaining, only three points separate all four teams in Group F with PSG, in second, entertaining bottom-placed Newcastle on Tuesday.

In Ligue 1, reigning champions PSG, aiming for their third successive title, are four points clear of Nice, who play their game in hand on Sunday at home to Toulouse, with Monaco in third position.