A video showing a human-like robot, Ameca, with the right facial expressions has stirred reactions on social media.

The machine woke with a yawn like a person.

After it woke up, the robot examined its two hands as if surprised it now has a new body.

The founder of Engineered Art, Will, said that the reason they made the robot look like a human is to interact with people, CNN reports.

Ameca even has a great smile with a perfect dentition.

In a part of the video, it placed its finger on its lip as if it was telling someone to keep quiet.

Towards the tail end of the video, Ameca threw out its hands in a way that demonstrates welcoming an imaginary friend or family, The Economic Times reports.