A video has emerged on social media in which Eze Uzu Ichida could be seen spraying money on a reverend father in Oba, Anambra state, during the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana’s mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu.

The just-concluded burial ceremony was the talk of the town as it turned into a display of wealth amongst Nigerian ‘big men’.

Many people on social media couldn’t stop talking about the burial ceremony which turned into a celebration of life for the late Iyiegbu.

In a video that was shared by artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the traditionalist sprayed the priest some notes as Igbo song blared from speakers.

After being shown love by Eze Ichida, the priest appreciated the kind gesture and decided to bless the traditionalist in return by demonstrating the sign of the cross on him.