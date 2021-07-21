Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has truly distinguished himself as a precious asset and beacon of hope for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the state, Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the Party has said.

“Upon his assumption of office as the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has re-directed Ghana’s manual systems to that of digitization to fast-track the national development agenda, a move that has saved the nation millions of dollars in terms of revenue.

The Vice President has spearheaded the digitization and digitalization agenda of Ghana to formalise and transform the country’s economy and further bring about inclusion.

A statement he signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday mentioned some of the initiatives as the Zipline technology otherwise known as drones for quicker healthcare delivery, paperless National Health Insurance registration and renewal, paperless port system and the digitization of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The rest are; National Digital Property Addressing System, National Identification Cards (Ghana Card), ECG power purchase made easy, mobile payments interoperability platform, GhanaDotGov and many others.

The statement said the advanced technological introductions by Dr. Bawumia aimed at formalizing the economy had reduced the cost of doing business, increasing productivity, eliminating corruption, achieving transparency and ensuring maximum revenue mobilization.

“The Bawumia’s digitalization and digitization programme have become the backbone and driving forces behind the successful implementation of Government’s flagship programmes such as One District ,One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Building Accurate National Data and the overall reforms currently ongoing at the various Government’s Ministries/Agencies/Institutions with the purpose of checking and minimizing corruption and increase revenue mobilization for national socio-economic development and transformation.

“Dr. Bawumia is the only Vice President since independence who was able to champion peaceful religious coexistence and tolerance in Ghana.

“He and his wife have been deeply involved in Christian activities and programmes, all aimed at fostering National Unity in diversity as well as safeguarding religious peace in Ghana.’

The statement said Dr. Bawumia as a humble steward had served the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the people of Ghana and President Akufo-Addo with the highest level of humility, sincerity, honesty, sacrifice and diligence.

“Such good and great leaders are few in the world and we are lucky to have one in Ghana. We must give him (Dr. Bawumia) all the needed support to maintain power for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.”