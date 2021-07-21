Issah Abdul Wasid, the brother of a 16-year-old boy, who was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has broken his silence on the matter.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he said the family is disturbed about the development because his brother was not even close to those who were in a jubilant mood.

The deceased, Gafaru Kassim, was hit by a stray bullet after a group of gun-wielding youth began to brandish their weapons and fired warning shots as part of the Eid-ul-Adha festivity.

The incident, reports say, happened shortly after Eid prayers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, officers of the Crime Scene Department from the Ashanti Regional Police Command have been deployed to the scene to assess the situation.

But master Wasid told show host Chief Jerry Forson that though he was not around when the incident happened, he was informed that the unknown persons were warned by some residents when they started firing in the air.

“When the incident happened, I was not in the area. But I was told that those who were firing the gun were warned not to fire since people were around. They fired the first, the second, and the third without listening to anyone and that hit my brother and he died,” he said.

According to him, the deceased is the third born of a four-member family.

He said the boy has been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.