One person has been killed and another injured by a stray bullet at Aboabo number two, a suburb of the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, 16-year-old Gafaru Kassim and the injured were reportedly shot by an unknown person when a group of young men were brandishing guns as part of the Eid celebrations.

Both were sent to the Manhyia Government Hospital where young Kassim was pronounced dead.

The injured, whose name is still unknown, is receiving treatment at the hospital. The family of the deceased is yet to come to terms with the situation.

Uncle of Kassim, Sulemana Umah, said the family is preparing to bury their relative according to Islamic customs, thus, is waiting for the hospital to release the body.

Meanwhile, all outdoor Eid Celebrations in the area were suspended in respect of the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, said: “Before now I issued a statement somewhere during the Eid-ul-Fitr saying that we’re still not in normal times.

“Covid is still with us. The new wave of covid is still with us, on that basis social distancing and other safety protocols are still in force,” he added.

In relation to the shooting, he said the police have been deployed to areas where suspects involved in the shooting incident might be hiding.

The Police say they have begun investigations into the incident.